AMN

Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT has issued refunds of over 1 lakh 71 thousand crore rupees to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers from 1st April last year to 14th of this month.

Income tax refunds of 63 thousand 234 crore rupees have been issued in over 1 crore 95 lakh cases.

Corporate tax refunds of over one lakh crore rupees have been issued in more than 2 lakh 28 thousand cases.

This includes 1.58 crore refunds of Year 2021-22 amounting to over 31 thousand 857 crore rupees.