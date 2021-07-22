CBDT extends e-filing of IT Forms 15CA,15CB till 15th August



WEB DESK

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted further relaxation in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA and 15CB and extended the date of filing from 15th July to 15th August, 2021. The taxpayers can now submit these forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till 15th of next month. CBDT said that authorized dealers are advised to accept such forms for the purpose of foreign remittances.

A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number. As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish form 15CA and 15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance.

A person making remittance to a Non Resident or a Foreign Company has to submit form 15CA. It is used as a tool for collecting information of payments which are chargeable to tax in the hands of the recipient non-resident. Form 15CB is the Form which is required to be signed by a Chartered Accountant.