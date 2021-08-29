In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child as US in final phase of pull out
PM focuses on Sports in his Mann Ki Baat
Bangladesh: Metro train test run begins, passenger services to start from December next year
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2021 04:29:36      انڈین آواز

CBDT extends deadline for payment of amount under Vivad Se Vishwas Act till Sep 30

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has further extended the deadline for the payment of amount under Vivad Se Vishwas Act without any additional amount by a month till 30th of September this year. The earlier deadline for payment of the amount under the Act was 31st of this month.

Finance Ministry in a statement said that the decision to extend the due date was taken considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form number 3 which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under the Vivad Se Vishwas Act. The Ministry however, clarified that there is no proposal to change the last date for payment of the amount with additional amount under Vivad Se Vishwas Act, which remains as 31st of October.

SPORTS

‘Nothing is impossible’ Bhavina after winning the silver medal

Harpal Singh Bedi "Nothing is Impossible," proved paddler Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel who won the first-ever ...

Rohit and Bharat clinch a gold each, Gaurav settles for a silver at ASBC Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Rohit Chamoli and Bharat Joon clinched a gold each while the third Indian in the fray Gau ...

Bishwamitra Chongtham and two other Indians in finals at ASBC Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) , Vishvanath Suresh (48 Kg) Jaydeep Rawat (71 Kg) chalked ou ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

