CBDT extends deadline for payment of amount under Vivad Se Vishwas Act till Sep 30

AMN / WEB DESK
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has further extended the deadline for the payment of amount under Vivad Se Vishwas Act without any additional amount by a month till 30th of September this year. The earlier deadline for payment of the amount under the Act was 31st of this month.
Finance Ministry in a statement said that the decision to extend the due date was taken considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form number 3 which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under the Vivad Se Vishwas Act. The Ministry however, clarified that there is no proposal to change the last date for payment of the amount with additional amount under Vivad Se Vishwas Act, which remains as 31st of October.