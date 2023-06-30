इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2023 08:51:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Cash-for-jobs scam case: TN Governor dismisses jailed minister Senthil Balaji

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed DMK leader jailed minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam case. “Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering…Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect”, stated a release issued by the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu.

The release further stated, “Abusing his position as a Minister, he (Senthil Balaji) has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice. He is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Some more criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal codes are being investigated by the State Police.”

The Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise in the MK Stalin government, Balaji, was arrested on June 14 and admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains.

He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.
The Supreme Court, earlier this month, refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order allowing Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and admitted a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

سعودی عرب میں پانچ روزہ حج کی شروعات ہو گئی

آج سے پانچ روزہ مناسک حج کے آغاز کے ساتھ ہی دنیا بھر سے تقریبا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart