Cargo transport to remain suspended for 9 days during Eid-Ul-Azha in Bangladesh



FILE PHOTO

WEB DESK

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country during the period of Eid-Ul-Azha, the government of Bangladesh has decided to suspend movement of cargo transport through road and waterways for 9 days during the festival.

Announcing this in Dhaka on Wednesday, the State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the movement of non-essential cargo items will stop 5 days before the Eid-Ul-Azha and it will be restored 3 days after the festival is over. However, there would be no suspension of passenger transport services during this period.

In the meanwhile, 33 deaths and 3533 new Coronavirus infections were reported from Bangladesh on Wednesday. The death toll in the country has now gone up to 2,457 and the total number of infected people is now 1,93,590. More than 1.05 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 infection since the first case was reported in Bangladesh on March 8.