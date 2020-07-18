Car collided with train near Patna, 3 killed

AMN / PATNA

Three persons were killed when a car collided with the Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Special train at 0635 this morning. The driver of the vehicle was attempting to illegally cross the railway tracks at an unauthorized location on Patna Gaya section.

The accident happened between Potahi-Nadwan about 20 kms south of Patna. Three persons in the road vehicle were killed but no passenger in the train was affected.

Local police was informed immediately. Police cleared the bodies from site. Self-propelled accident relief medical van, SPARMV along with a team of doctors left for the site from Danapur at 0735 hrs. Senior railway officials of the Division are at site. There has been no disruption to rail traffic. The train left for its onwards journey to GAYA at 0937 hrs.