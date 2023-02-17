CAQM to re-impose Stage-II GRAP to avoid deterioration of air quality in entire NCR

AMN

The Commission for Air Quality Management has decided to re-impose Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan, GRAP, with immediate effect to avoid any further deterioration of air quality in the entire NCR. In stage two of GRAP, usage of coal or firewood in tandoors in hotels, restaurants and open eateries has been prohibited. They will have to use only electricity or clean fuel gas-based appliances for cooking, whereas anti-smog will have to be installed at construction sites. Stage 2 also discourages the use of Diesel Generators.

The decision was taken in an important meeting held by the Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP of the Commission to take stock of the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and also assess the air quality forecast by the weather department and other concerned institutions. With the help of modern meteorological forecasting technology, the weather department predicted the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi to reach the ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days.