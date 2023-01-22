CAQM meets in New Delhi and takes stock of AQI rising to severe category in last 24 years

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met in New Delhi and took stock of the situation. The meeting was held in the wake of the Air Quality Index rising to the severe category in the last 24 years.

During the meeting, the Commission decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage-II of GRAP along with Stage-I shall continue. It said, it is not considered necessary to invoke Stage-III at this moment as there is a forecast of improvement in the Air Quality Index from tonight by the MeT Department.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 407 today, which is an increase of 113 points compared to that recorded yesterday.