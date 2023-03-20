Captive Thermal Power Plants in NCR directed to target at least 5 % co-firing of biomass pellets with coal

AMN

The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed all Captive Thermal Power Plants in National Capital Region to target at least five per cent co-firing of biomass pellets with coal by 30th September this year. Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry said, the thermal Power Plants have also been directed to strictly comply with the standards of emissions all times. The first action taken report in compliance of this direction has to be submitted to the Commission by 30th September and thereafter reports to be sent on a monthly basis.

The Commission has taken up the matter of Ex-situ management of agricultural stubble with NCR State Governments for ensuring use of agricultural residue as fuel in the thermal Power Plants. The Commission had mandated identified 11 Thermal Power Plants located within 300 Kilometer of Delhi to co-fire biomass pellets with coal in proportion up to 5 to 10 per cent.