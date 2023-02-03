Capt Amarinder Singh’s wife suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

WEB DESK

Preneet Kaur, MP from Patiala and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was, on Friday, suspended from the Congress for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP.

A press release issued by Congress General secretary Tariq Anwar said Kaur has been asked to show cause within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party.

Kaur, a former Union minister, was once considered a trusted lieutenant of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Her husband Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress in November 2021 after he was unceremoniously removed as chief minister and is now a member of the BJP.

The press release said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had received a complaint from Punjab PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President of PCC, alleging that Kaur was indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders from Punjab shared this view, it said.

”The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC for necessary action. The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Preneet Kaur, should be suspended from the party and she has been called upon to show cause within 3 days as to why she should not be expelled from the party,” the press release said.