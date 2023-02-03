इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2023 06:41:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Capt Amarinder Singh’s wife suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Preneet Kaur, MP from Patiala and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was, on Friday, suspended from the Congress for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP.

A press release issued by Congress General secretary Tariq Anwar said Kaur has been asked to show cause within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party.

Kaur, a former Union minister, was once considered a trusted lieutenant of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Her husband Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress in November 2021 after he was unceremoniously removed as chief minister and is now a member of the BJP.

Image

The press release said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had received a complaint from Punjab PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President of PCC, alleging that Kaur was indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders from Punjab shared this view, it said.

”The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC for necessary action. The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Preneet Kaur, should be suspended from the party and she has been called upon to show cause within 3 days as to why she should not be expelled from the party,” the press release said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart