STAFF REPORTER/ NEW DELHI

To make the nation a 5 trillion US dollar economy, the government has committed nearly 1.97 lakh crores, over 5 years starting Financial year 2021-22.

Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) will be launched in addition to the Production Linked Incentive scheme to create world class infrastructure in exports. Seven Textile Parks to be established over 3 years.

A professionally managed Development Financial Institution will be set up to provide, enable and to act as catalyst for infrastructure financing. A sum of 20,000 crore rupees to be provided to capitalise this institution.

A “National Monetization Pipeline” of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched to provide visibility to investors.

Capital expenditure steeply increased to provide 5.54 lakh crores which is 34.5 per cent more than the Budget Estimate of 2020-21. Over and above this expenditure, more than 2 lakh crores is to be provided to States and Autonomous Bodies for their Capital Expenditure.