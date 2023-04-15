CAPF Constable (GD) Exam to be Conducted in Urdu too

Staff Reporter

There is a good news for Urdu medium students tod join armed forces. In a major decision, the Union Home Ministry has approved the conduct of the Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

In addition to Hindi and English, now the question paper will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani. The Home Ministry said, the examination in 13 regional languages will be conducted from the 1st of January 2024 onwards. It said, the decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue and regional language.

This decision has been taken at the initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.

Constable (General Duty) is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country. States and Union Territories governments have been urged to launch a wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country.