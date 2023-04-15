इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 03:07:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CAPF Constable (GD) Exam to be Conducted in 15: MHA

Published On: By

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

In a major decision, the Union Home Ministry has approved the conduct of the Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. This decision has been taken at the initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.
 
In addition to Hindi and English, now the question paper will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani. The Home Ministry said, the examination in 13 regional languages will be conducted from the 1st of January 2024 onwards. It said, the decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue and regional language.
 
Constable (General Duty) is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country. States and Union Territories governments have been urged to launch a wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country.

