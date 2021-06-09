Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jun 2021 03:35:30      انڈین آواز

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau pledges to take more action to dismantle far-right groups

Leave a comment
Published On: By

On Sunday, four members of the Muslim family were killed as they were out on an evening walk 

Image

WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to take more action to dismantle far-right groups. Mr Trudeau promised to redouble efforts to fight far-right groups.

“This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities,” he said in the House of Commons after observing a moment of silence.

Earlier addressing the mourners at the vigil, Mr Trudeau said his government would take action.

On Sunday, four members of the Muslim family were killed as they were out on an evening walk.

The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal, and Mr Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother.

Their nine-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal, remained hospitalised on Tuesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Prime Minister Trudeau joined several thousand mourners at a vigil to honour members of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

Addressing the mourners after placing flowers on the steps of the London Muslim mosque, where the vigil was held, Mr Trudeau said his government would take action, without giving details.

“This was an act of evil. But the light of the people here today, the light of the lives of the Afzaal family, that will always outweigh the dark,” Mr Trudeau said.

“This is our city,” Bilal Rahhal, chair of the London Muslim Mosque, told the crowd.

“Never allow anyone to make you think otherwise because of the colour of your skin, your faith, or where you were born. … This is our city and we’re not going anywhere.”

On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when police said a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian cricketers to get three-week break after WTC final

The Indian team management has decided to give a three-week break to its players after the World Test Champion ...

7-member Indian Swimming squad to take part in Olympic Qualifying events in Serbia

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 7-member Swimming team, including Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will ta ...

Indian Archers set-off to Paris for World Cup Stage-3

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A four member Indian women archery team accompanied by five officials is in P ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz