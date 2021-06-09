Canadian PM Justin Trudeau pledges to take more action to dismantle far-right groups

On Sunday, four members of the Muslim family were killed as they were out on an evening walk

WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to take more action to dismantle far-right groups. Mr Trudeau promised to redouble efforts to fight far-right groups.

“This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities,” he said in the House of Commons after observing a moment of silence.

Earlier addressing the mourners at the vigil, Mr Trudeau said his government would take action.

The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal, and Mr Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother.

Their nine-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal, remained hospitalised on Tuesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Prime Minister Trudeau joined several thousand mourners at a vigil to honour members of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

Addressing the mourners after placing flowers on the steps of the London Muslim mosque, where the vigil was held, Mr Trudeau said his government would take action, without giving details.

“This was an act of evil. But the light of the people here today, the light of the lives of the Afzaal family, that will always outweigh the dark,” Mr Trudeau said.

“This is our city,” Bilal Rahhal, chair of the London Muslim Mosque, told the crowd.

“Never allow anyone to make you think otherwise because of the colour of your skin, your faith, or where you were born. … This is our city and we’re not going anywhere.”

On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when police said a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion.