Canada’s military discovers evidence of Chinese surveillance efforts in Arctic

WEB DESK

Canada’s military has said it recently discovered evidence of Chinese surveillance efforts in the Arctic. The discovery, first reported by Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail, has raised questions about China’s activities in the far north. It comes after a suspected Chinese spy balloon floated through US and Canadian airspace before it was shot down by the US military. China has also been recently accused of interfering with Canadian elections.

Monitoring buoys were discovered and retrieved last fall as part of Operation Limpid, an ongoing mission by the Canadian military tasked with identifying threats to the country’s security by surveilling air, land and sea domains. A spokesperson for Canada’s Department of National Defence, Daniel Le Bouthillier, said in a statement that the military is fully aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and maritime approaches.