Canada to require negative COVID-19 tests for air travellers from China

Air travellers to Canada from China must test negative for COVID-19 no more than two days before departure. Canada has joined other nations that have implemented such restrictions. The new requirements will be effective from Thursday. It will apply to all travellers aged 2 and older on Canadian-bound flights originating from the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.

The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said yesterday. South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States, Britain and India, that have imposed COVID tests for travellers from China. The US testing requirements also take effect on January 5.