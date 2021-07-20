Government refutes all charges of Pegasus snooping as ‘baseless’
About 60,000 people performing Haj in Saudi Arabia today
Govt ready for meaningful discussions during Monsoon Session: PM
New PM of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence in House of Representatives
Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India till August 21

Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India till 21st of August. Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra during a news conference said that the decision is based on the advice received from the Public Health Agency of Canada and will best protect Canadians from an increased introduction of the Delta variant. The ban was set to expire on 21st of this month. It is the fourth time the ban has been extended since it was first imposed on 22nd of April.

Canada has also extended the requirement related to third-country pre-departure COVID tests for travellers to Canada from India via an indirect route. Travellers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 must provide proof of a positive COVID-19 molecular test conducted between 14 and 90 days prior to departure, instead of a negative COVID-19 molecular test. This proof must be obtained in a third country before the continuation of the journey to Canada.

