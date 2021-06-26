Canada eases Covid-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals

WEB DESK

As Canada closes in on its targets to easing of restrictions in place since March last year due to the COVID-19, fully vaccinated individuals will be able to enjoy themselves in small groups outdoors and indoors without needing a mask or having to maintain social distancing.

And, they’ll be able to share a hug, have dinner together or even play sports outdoors without those requirements.

These were among the s released by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Friday, during a technical briefing that looked forward to a freer summer.

But, the obstacle in getting there could be the Delta variant, which has health authorities calling for even higher vaccination targets to prevent a potential fourth wave of the pandemic later this year.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam said during the briefing that their bottomline is that we just need to get as high as possible, as much as can past that 75 per cent goalpost for both first and second doses.

PHAC’s targets for loosening restrictions were 75 per cent of the population partially and 25 per cent fully vaccinated.

That appears to be imminent, as nearly 66 per cent of Canadians have had at least one jab, including just over 19 per cent with both doses.

Earlier, in a statement, she warned Canadians to remain vigilant despite increase in vaccinations and get fully covered.

The second immune-boosting dose substantially lowers our personal risk of infection and serious harms, provides stronger protection against certain variants of concern, including the Delta variant and may make immunity last longer, she said.

PHAC said, this advice was based on the current state and will be d as vaccination rates continue to increase and cases decrease.