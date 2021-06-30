Canada: Dozens of people die as heat wave shatters temperature records

AMN/ WEB DESK

Dozens of people have died amid an unprecedented heat wave that has smashed temperature records in Canada. Police in the Vancouver area have responded to more than 130 sudden deaths since Friday. Most were elderly people or had underlying health conditions. They said, the heat was a contributing factor in many cases.

Yesterday, Canada recorded its highest ever temperature for a third straight day 49.5 degrees Celsius in Lytton, British Columbia.

Before this week, temperatures in the country had never passed 45 degrees Celsius. The heat wave is due to a dome of high pressure hovering over the north-western US and Canada.