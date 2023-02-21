इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2023 06:06:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Campaigning underway in full swing in Nagaland

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

All the political parties are trying to woo the voters through rallies and door to door campaigns in poll bound Nagaland. Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah is to address rally along with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at Tuensang Town for BJP – NDPP candidate.

On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Sashi Tharoor will hold rally at Diphupar . Other parties are also holding rallies across the state today. Polling will be held on 27th of this month. Meanwhile,the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangement for the PwD voters so that they could exercise their voting rights easily. AIR Correspondent reports that in a bid to ensure Accessible Elections, all steps are being taken to facilitate Divyang or PwD voters on the day of polling.

Special entry pass with ramp and wheelchair to be given to them. The visually impaired voter could have a companion to the polling booth to record the vote. Apart from that, the Braile system would also be put in place along the EVMs for visually impaired voters. Adequate arrangement is also being made to ensure drinking water, electricity, toilets and . waiting shed for voters at all the polling booths.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل گوتیرش نےخوشحال اور پُرامن افریقہ کے لیے اپنے حمایت کا اظہار کیا

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے افریقن یونین ک ...

زلزلہ تباہی: جب تک ’ضرورت ہے‘ امدادی قافلے شام جاتے رہیں گے-UN

اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی ٹیموں نے بتایا ہے کہ زلزلے سے ہولناک تب ...

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart