Campaigning underway in full swing in Nagaland

AMN

All the political parties are trying to woo the voters through rallies and door to door campaigns in poll bound Nagaland. Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah is to address rally along with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at Tuensang Town for BJP – NDPP candidate.

On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Sashi Tharoor will hold rally at Diphupar . Other parties are also holding rallies across the state today. Polling will be held on 27th of this month. Meanwhile,the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangement for the PwD voters so that they could exercise their voting rights easily. AIR Correspondent reports that in a bid to ensure Accessible Elections, all steps are being taken to facilitate Divyang or PwD voters on the day of polling.

Special entry pass with ramp and wheelchair to be given to them. The visually impaired voter could have a companion to the polling booth to record the vote. Apart from that, the Braile system would also be put in place along the EVMs for visually impaired voters. Adequate arrangement is also being made to ensure drinking water, electricity, toilets and . waiting shed for voters at all the polling booths.