Campaigning reaches feverish pitch in Meghalaya & Nagaland for Assembly polls

AMN

Campaigning is in full swing in Meghalaya, with the leaders all major political parties trying to win the mandate of the people in the upcoming assembly elections.

For BJP a host of senior leaders and Union Minister are hitting the trail for campaigning. BJP leader and cine star Ravi Kishan, party MP Professor Rakesh Sinha and senior leader BL Santosh are holding public meetings in different assembly segments today. For NPP, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and other leaders are conducting public meetings.

Senior leader Gaurav Gogoi will participate in campaigning of Congress today. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings on Wednesday. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma and party state chief Charles Pyngrope are holding election rallies in various assembly segments.

With Nagaland set to go to polls on February 27, several political leaders and star campaigners of different parties are aggressively campaigning for their partys’ candidates.

A galaxy of BJP central leaders are reaching the state to address rallies. Star campaigner and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will be campaigning for the candidates of BJP and NDPP today.

Dr. Sarma will first address a public rally of NDPP candidate Y Vikheho Swu of 13th Pughoboto town under Zunheboto, and later for BJP candidate Mmnhonlumo Kikon from 40-Assembly Constituency Bandari of Wokha District.

President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Union Minister of State for social justice & Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale will also be addressing a public rally at Tseminyu town today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to arrive in Mon this evening, and address a public rally.

