Campaigning peaks in election bound states of Nagaland and Meghalaya

Campaigning for assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya has entered last leg. Political parties are making their last ditch efforts to woo the voters. In Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the rally of the NDPP-BJP in Chumoukedima district on Friday.

NDPP and BJP are the only two parties to have entered into a pre-poll alliance for the 14th Nagaland Assembly Election slated on 27 February. Campaigning for NDPP-BJP candidates, Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge crowd of party workers and supporters at Agri Expo in Choumukedima district on Friday. Senior leaders of NDPP including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and state BJP leaders also attended the rally.

Mr. Modi asserted that bringing permanent peace to Nagaland is the aim of his government. He said that peace, progress, and prosperity for Nagaland are the motto of his government. All other parties in fray for the election are also stepping up their campaign efforts on the second last day on the hustings with media appearances, regional trips and rallies.

In Meghalaya, various political parties are making their last-ditch efforts to woo the electors as electioneering draws to a close by Saturday evening. Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi addressed an election meeting at Tura in the west Garo Hills district on Friday evening and held a road show in Shillong in the morning. He assured the people of Meghalaya that BJP is committed for development in the state.

A day before the election campaign comes to a close in Meghalaya, senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two election meetings today, one in Shillong while the other in Tura. At both places Mr Modi conveyed to the people that his party is committed to speedy development and welfare in the northeast region.

Mr. Modi also explained how he has taken measures to highlight the culture, language and uniqueness of Meghalaya on various platforms including the Mann Ki Baat programme. He also emphasized that Meghalaya would gey a government that treats ‘people first’, if BJP voted to power.

Meanwhile, TMC Meghalaya state President, Mukul Sangma addressed election rallies in the districts of West Garo and South Garo hills, seeking support for his party candidates. He assured people that his party will strive tirelessly for a better Meghalaya.

On the other hand, Chief Minister and NPP leader Conrad K Sangma held an election campaign at New Bhaitbari in Rajabala constituency. Congress president Mallikharjun Kharge, in a message to the people of Meghalaya, said- its time to choose change.