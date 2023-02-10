Campaigning intensifies for Tripura assembly polls

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Tripura, senior leaders of several political parties are campaigning for state assembly polls to get support of the voters. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will addresses public rallies in the state tomorrow. From the party, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and renowned actor Hema Malini will hold rallies today for the party candidates. Senior CPIM leaders Manik Sarkar and Sitaram Yechury and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee are also campaigning for their party candidates.

The Congress will release it’s manifesto at Agartala tomorrow in presence of senior leaders. Meanwhile, voting is underway for Persons with disabilities and elderly people who wish to cast vote from their home. There are 8,000 such voters in the state assembly polls this time. Polling for the 60-member legislative assembly in Tripura will be held on 16th of this month for which 259 candidates are in the fray. Counting of votes will take place on 2nd of March.