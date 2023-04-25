Campaigning intensifies for Karnataka Assembly Elections

AMN

As the Karnataka assembly election approaches fast, campaigning have been intensified, with many Union and State Ministers and political stalwarts touring the state for rallies and road shows. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a meeting at Teradal in Bagalkot district for the party candidate Siddu Savadi. He sought the support of the people for BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for retaining double engine Government in the State. He will hold a road show this afternoon in Yadgir Assembly Constituency.

State chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was in a road show today in Hubballi-Dharwad west constituency and urged the people to vote for BJP for a stable government in the State. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is campaigning for the party candidates, said in Mangaluru that the party would elect its chief minister candidate based on the opinions of elected legislators and high command. He urged voters to vote for Congress candidates to protect democracy and the Indian Constitution. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is campaigning for the party candidates in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Ongoing elections in Karnataka are expected to see a tight contest between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition Congress. Janata Dal (Secular) could also play a vital role in the forthcoming elections.

Aam Admi Party, which has filed candidates in 209 constituencies, is hopeful to open its account in Karnataka this time. If it manages, the party would be the first such instance to enter into a southern Indian state. A total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray, of which Ballery City has the highest number of 24 candidates.

In contrast, Devadurga, Thirthahalli, and Kundapura constituencies have the least of five candidates each. Ahead of the upcoming elections, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said officials in Karnataka had seized liquors, and drugs and recovered cash worth around one hundred 57 crore rupees till yesterday.