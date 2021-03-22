Campaigning hits crescendo for upcoming assembly elections in Kerala

AMN

In Kerala, the campaigning is hitting the crescendo for the upcoming assembly elections. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is touring all over the state campaigning for LDF. Today he participated in various election campaigns in Idukki district. In UDF, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will visit the state tomorrow to campaign.

For NDA Union Minister Anurag Thakur visited the State today and tomorrow the Union Minister for Fertilisers and Chemicals, Sadananda Gowda will campaign for the front.

Meanwhile tomorrow is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.