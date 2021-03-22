Campaigning gains momentum in four States, one UT

BJP releases its manifesto for West Bengal

Campaigning has gained momentum for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Star campaigners of various political parties have been attending rallies across the districts in West Bengal, while new candidates are emphasizing on establishing public relation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held public meetings in the state today.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a public meeting at Tilabedya ground in Bankura this afternoon. 12 assembly constituencies of Bankura will be going to polls in the first two phases. Addressing a public meeting at Egra in East Medinipur, Amit Shah criticized the TMC government and the earlier Left Front government of Bengal.

Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari who is the father of BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari, was present at the rally. BJP has released their election manifesto for West Bengal Assembly Elections. Senior BJP leader, Home Minister Amit Shah released the ‘Sankalp Patra’ at Kolkata and said that the main aim of BJP is to build Sonar Bangla. He said that if the party comes to power, a decision regarding implementation of CAA will be taken in the first cabinet meeting and no infiltrators will be allowed to enter as fencing at the border will be strengthened.

In the manifesto, BJP has promised to reserve 33 percent government jobs for women and to make education free of cost for women from KG to PG. Free of cost public transport facilities will also be made available for them. It promises to set up three AIIMS at North Bengal, Sunderbans and Junglemahal and one job for each family in the next five years. It also promises to implement 7th Pay Commission for the state government employees. Tagore prize in the line of Nobel and Satyajit Ray International Award in the line of Oscar award will be initiated to bring back the glory of the rich cultural heritage of Bengal.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also held three rallies in Purba Medinipur district today.

On the other hand, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attended a public meeting in Kharagpur.

With few days left for the election campaigning for the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. Both the major political parties- BJP and Congress have intensified the campaign in the State. Addressing an election rally at Bokakhat today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP led government is committed for the welfare of the tea tribe of the state. He will also address a meeting at Bihupuria on 24th March. BJP President JP Nadda will also attend three public meetings tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Congress Priyanka Gandhi addressed three political rallies at Jorhat, Nazira and Khumtai. She will also address three political meetings in Upper Assam tomorrow.

47 Assembly Constituencies in Assam and 30 Assembly Constituencies of West Bengal will go to polls on 27th of this month in first phase.

Assam will be witnessing three-phase elections while West Bengal will go to the polls in eight phases this time.

In the second phase, polling will be held on first of April in 30 Constituencies of West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam.

Meanwhile, tomorrow is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures for single phase assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry and third Phase assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam to be held on 6th of April.

In Puducherry, 382 nomination papers filed by candidates were found to be valid after scrutiny. Former chief minister N Rangasamy, former ministers Namasivayam, Kandasamy, Shajahan, Kamalakannan and many former legislators are in the fray.

Counting of votes in the four States and the Union Territory will take place on 2nd of May.