Campaigning gains momentum for Gujarat Assembly elections

Poll campaigning has picked up momentum in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three day visit to Gujarat from today to participate in the poll campaign. Mr Modi is expected to address eight public rallies at various places in the state. He will address a public meet at Valsad today evening. In the first phase, a total of 788 candidates are in the fray. Polling for the first phase will be held on 1 December in 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat.

All eyes are on the Khambhalia assembly seat in Devbhoomi Dwarka district in this election. This district is a home to holy places like Dwarkadhish temple and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga. The low profile Khambhalia seat is in the lime light in this election because of Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from this seat and has been declared as chief ministerial candidate by Aam Aadmi Party. With a total of more than 2 lakh 98 thousand voters Khambhalia seat was ruled by the Congress from 1970 to 1995. From 1995 to 2014, BJP candidates won from this seat but again from 2014, Congress is ruling in this area.

In this election, there is a triangular contest on the Khambhalia seat , which is famous for its unique desi ghee. A total of 13 candidates including sitting MLA Vikram Madam from Congress, former minister Mulu Bera from BJP and Isudan Gadhvi from AAP are in the fray. While, Dwarka, the second important seat in the district, is traditionally a BJP stronghold. There are about 2 lakh 62 thousand voters in Dwarka.

