Campaigning gains momentum for assembly elections in Nagaland

AMN

In Nagaland, campaigning for the State Legislative Assembly is picking up momentum, following the intending candidates clearing their nomination papers after being scrutinised yesterday. Different political parties are making all efforts to vow the voters through their manifestos.

Candidates of different political parties representing 60 Assembly Constituencies of Nagaland have kicked started their campaigning by holding rallies and meetings.

Political Parties are also reaching out to the people through the medium of radio, television and social media platform highlighting the party’s manifestos and achievements.

Chief Minister and intending candidate of NDPP Neiphiu Rio earlier informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in the state during the second and third week of this month for campaigning.

Over 10 political parties and independents are in fray for the upcoming election, with a total of 200 candidates including four women candidates.

