Campaigning for single phase polls in Uttarakhand, Goa & for 2nd phase in Uttar Pradesh comes to an end

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Campaigning ends for single phase Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Goa and for second phase in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttarakhand, high voltage political campaigning came to a close on the last day of political campaigning today. The state had seen a bevy of prominent political leaders and star campaigners from major political parties campaign for their respective parties across the state today.

Prominent national leaders who campaigned in the state today included BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a public Rally in Rudrapur, BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh who campaigned in Ramnagar, Salt, and Kapkot in the Kumaon region, BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Dhanaulti, Sahaspur and Raipur in Dehradun district, and BJP leader and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who campaigned in Tehri and Kotdwar. Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra held public events in Khatima, Haldwani, and Srinagar, Deepender Singh Hooda campaigned in Haridwar and Dehradun, and Sachin Pilot campaigned for the party candidate in Salt. AAP’s Manish Sisodia held a press campaign in Dehradun and took part in a roadshow in Sahaspur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to vote for BJP asking the voters to give the ‘double-engine‘ Government another five-year term. All the BJP stalwarts focused on the developmental works done by the BJP Government. Congress senior leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Deependra Singh Hudda and Sachin Pilot addressed public rally at various places. BJP is contesting the elections on the issue of development and its performance in the last five years. Whereas, Congress is contesting elections on the issues of unemployment inflation, and banking on change of power in the state.

In Goa, campaigning for the single-phase Assembly Election ended this evening at 6 pm. Polling will be held on Monday on 40 constituencies in the state. Electoral fortune of 301 including 82 independent candidates will be decided on polling day.

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Kunal said that Section 144 has been imposed in the state from 6 pm today till 6 pm of February 14 .Under the provision, the assembly of five or more persons including contesting candidates and workers will be deemed as unlawful. It also prohibits holding any procession or rally. Liquor shops across the state have also been closed ahead of polls. However, licensed premises having bar and restaurant are allowed to keep the restaurant open for serving food only. The bar counter shall be closed and no liquor will be served.

In Uttar Pradesh, campaigning for the second phase of elections ended this evening. 55 seats of 9 districts of state will go for poll on 14th February in second phase of elections. The state is going for polls in 7 phases from 10 February to 7th March. Meanwhile campaigning has intensified for other phase of elections. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a public gathering in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister will jointly addressed 10 assembly seats of Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya and farrukhabad districts.

Prime Minister attacked on the opposition and said that only development earlier governments did was development of their own families. PM said that the perfume industry of Kannauj is also a witness to the bad policies of these dynastic parties. They defamed this industry though their misdeeds and corruption but BJP is working to make Kannauj’s perfume a global brand. He said that the policies of BJP governments are helping farmers, youth and marginalised section of the society.

PM said that with the opening of new medical colleges in state children of poor families will be able to become doctor. PM said that with the implementation of new education policy, the people from rural India can get education in their own language. Mr Modi appealed people to vote for BJP for a stable government in state.

On the other hand, SP Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav campaigned for party candidates in Badaun and Shahjahanpur districts. Addressing a gathering in Shahjahanpur district Akhilesh Yadav attacked BJP and said that there was injustice and corruption in recruitment of primary teachers. Congress leader and chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel campaigned in Fatehpur district.