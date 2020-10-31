Campaigning for second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections gain momentum

Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
In Bihar, the campaigning for the second phase of assembly elections will come to an end tomorrow evening. In the Second phase, 94 constituencies spread over 17 districts will go to polls on 3rd of November.

In view of this, leaders of various political parties including NDA and grand alliance are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Leaders are holding a series of election meetings and road shows throughout the state. Our correspondent reports that bollywood and Bhojpuri stars are attracting huge crowds in election meetings.

Enthusiastic young cheers following presence of bollywood stars in election meetings. Bhojpuri star turned politician Manoj Tiwari ,Ravi Kishan and Nirahua are addressing a series of meetings in different constituencies every day. A huge crowd came to these meetings to watch them. Exhorting people to vote in favour NDA these stars interacted with people in Bhojpuri dialect and are also singing songs in election meetings.Bollywood stars Shatrughan Sinha and Raj Babbar are also addressing meetings in support of grandalliance.

Actress Amisha Patel has addressed election meetings in supporting of LJP candidates. Bhojpuri actress Pakhi Hegde ,Anjana Singh and Subhi Sharma are actinging and singing songs in election meetings in support of Tejaswi Yadav and grand alliance.Seeking votes in favour of left parties artists of IPTA and AISA are holding street plays in support of left parties across the state.

