इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2023 09:24:27      انڈین آواز
Campaigning for Karnataka Assembly polls picks up steam

AMN

All major political parties have intensified their campaigns for the 224-seat upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold road shows and rallies at various places for two days starting tomorrow. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda will begin campaigning for his party at 42 places starting today. Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge will conduct a roadshow and public meeting in Bengaluru.

At the same time, party leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Kalburgi and Vijayapura today to woo the voters in their favour.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s yesterday’s remark triggered sharp reactions from the BJP. Many BJP leaders accused the Congress president of crossing the boundaries of civil discourse. However, Mr. Kharge clarified that his remarks were against the BJP ideology and weren’t a personal attack on any individual.

خبرنامہ

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

بھارت کا ہدف یہ ہے کہ سب کے لیے حفظان صحت قابل رسائی اور مناسب قیمت پر دستیاب ہو : وزیراعظم

@narendramodi وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ بھارت کا ...

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

