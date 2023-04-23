Campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls gaining momentum

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched his election campaign in Bengaluru today after garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara, the 12th Century Social reformer whose Jayanthi is being celebrated today. Chief Minister said that irrespective of caste, creed and religion, he will seek a vote of all the people and promise to work for the deprived.

AICC Karnataka Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala today announced that CPI will contest from seven seats and in the remaining 215 seats, the Communist party will extend support to Congress. Meanwhile, JD(S) Supremo Deve Gowda inaugurated the LED campaign vehicle of the party in Bengaluru today.

He will begin his campaign from Tumkuru district tomorrow. As part of the Voters education SVEEP campaign, the Election Commission and various other Government agencies organised a Cyclothon in Bengaluru today. A message was conveyed that during this election, Bengaluru must record a 100 per cent voter turnout.