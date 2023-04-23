इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 03:46:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls gaining momentum

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched his election campaign in Bengaluru today after garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara, the 12th Century Social reformer whose Jayanthi is being celebrated today. Chief Minister said that irrespective of caste, creed and religion, he will seek a vote of all the people and promise to work for the deprived.

AICC Karnataka Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala today announced that CPI will contest from seven seats and in the remaining 215 seats, the Communist party will extend support to Congress. Meanwhile, JD(S) Supremo Deve Gowda inaugurated the LED campaign vehicle of the party in Bengaluru today.

He will begin his campaign from Tumkuru district tomorrow. As part of the Voters education SVEEP campaign, the Election Commission and various other Government agencies organised a Cyclothon in Bengaluru today. A message was conveyed that during this election, Bengaluru must record a 100 per cent voter turnout.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے لوگوں کی زندگیوں اور معاش پر بڑھتا خطرہ

عندلیب اختر اقوام متحدہ کی ایک تازہ ترین رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ...

ایلون مسک کا چیٹ جی پی ٹی کا متبادل لانے کا منصوبہ

ٹوئٹر کے مالک اور ارب پتی شخص ایلون مسک نے مصنوعی ذہانت (آرٹی ...

ڈرون کے استعمال سے چھوٹے کسانوں کی زندگی میں آئے گی بڑی تبدیلی -Drone

اے ایم اینمرکزی وزیر زراعت نریندر سنگھ تومر نے گزشتہ دنوں زر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart