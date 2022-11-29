Campaigning for elections of Delhi Municipal Corporation in full swing

AMN

Campaigning for elections of Delhi Municipal Corporation is in full swing for 250 Wards as only three days are left for the Campaigning. Various political parties including BJP, AAP and Congress are campaigning in various parts of the city in favour of their party candidates.

Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Bhupender Yadav and Dr. Jitendra Singh today led the election campaign in various parts of the city in favour of BJP candidates. Mr. Thakur held public meetings in Preet Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, Dayalpur and Bhajanpura areas of the national capital.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party’s convener Arvind Kejriwal held a door-to-door campaign in Chirag Delhi area. While Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held public meetings in Pandav Nagar and Jagat Puri Ward in favour of the Party’s candidate.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary participated in a public meeting in the Sabha Pur area and after that took out Pad Yatra in favour of the party’s candidate. 250 wards of MCD will go to polls on the 4th of next month while the counting of votes will take place on the 7th of December.