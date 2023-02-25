Campaigning for Assembly Polls in Meghalaya & Nagaland to end today; Polling to take place on Feb 27

AMN

With the public poll campaigning for Assembly elections in Meghalaya ending in a few hours from now, political parties are racing against time to organize programmes to connect with the electors to garner support for their candidates.

All the major parties have been making arrangements to end the high-pitched election campaigning on a high note. The poll campaign will end at 4 PM today, February 25.

Over a dozen political parties and Independents, are going to end their poll campaign in a few hours from now. A total of 369 candidates including 36 women and their supporters held a high-voltage campaign for the past month in Meghalaya.

The state witnessed public meetings, mega rallies, road shows besides door to door camping along with distinctive Meghalaya music and songs to garner electors’ support. The Star-studded campaign has seen several top leaders of various parties including BJP senior leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee among others. Several Parliament Members of different parties also descended to Meghalaya in support of their party candidates.

With public poll campaigning coming to an end all major parties are taking on Social Media to reach out to the electors. Meanwhile, the despatch of poll parties commenced for 3419 polling stations in 59 Assembly Constituencies. The first poll party will leave for Rongcheng Polling Station as it needs to trek an 8 km distance to reach from the last motorable point, in South Garo Hills district. The Polling will be held from 7 AM to 4 PM on Monday in which over 21 lakh electors are likely to cast their vote.

In Nagaland, campaigning will also come to an end this evening, February 25. All political parties and candidates will make last efforts to attract the voters. Over 13 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 183 candidates in 59 assembly constituencies of a total of 60 seats. 12 political parties from the National and State along with independents are in the fray.

All necessary arrangements are put in place in 2315 polling stations, spread across the districts of Nagaland for the smooth and safe conduct of the election, which is scheduled on Monday.

Chief Electoral officer Nagaland V Shanshak Shekar said, CCTV surveillance has been installed in all the critical or vulnerable polling stations across the state with either Webcasting or offline videography. He said, a minimum of 50 per cent of polling stations in each district are being covered. 305 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are being deployed in the state including Gujarat Police and Chandigarh Women Police being deployed for the election duty.

Polling personnel will be reaching their respective polling stations by tomorrow except those for P-2 polling stations, personnel will be arriving at their designated polling stations today. Meanwhile, there are 368 all women polling stations, four Persons with Disabilities polling stations and 15 model polling stations in the state.