इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2023 05:48:50      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya at its peak

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya is at its peak on the penultimate day, before coming to an end on Saturday. The polling in two states will be held on Monday, 27th February. Counting will be taken up on 2nd March, along with Tripura Assembly Elections. Polling in Tripura was held on 16th February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a joint election rally for the NDPP- BJP at Chumoukedima in Nagaland. He asserted that bringing permanent peace to Nagaland is the aim of his government. He said that peace, progress, and prosperity for Nagaland are the motto of his government.

Mr. Modi said that Nagaland has made remarkable progress during the last 9 years. He said that there has been 75 percent reduction in insurgency cases. The Prime Minister said that AFSPA has been removed from many places in Nagaland and steps are being taken so that it could be repealed from the entire state. The Prime Minister asserted that his government is fully committed to the welfare of the youth of the state. Senior leaders of NDPP including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and state BJP leaders also attended the rally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کا زلزلہ: دہلی اور لاہور کیلئے سبق

افتخار گیلانی فروری کو ترکیہ کے جنوب مشرقی صوبوں اور شام م ...

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart