Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya at its peak

Campaigning for Assembly Elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya is at its peak on the penultimate day, before coming to an end on Saturday. The polling in two states will be held on Monday, 27th February. Counting will be taken up on 2nd March, along with Tripura Assembly Elections. Polling in Tripura was held on 16th February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a joint election rally for the NDPP- BJP at Chumoukedima in Nagaland. He asserted that bringing permanent peace to Nagaland is the aim of his government. He said that peace, progress, and prosperity for Nagaland are the motto of his government.

Mr. Modi said that Nagaland has made remarkable progress during the last 9 years. He said that there has been 75 percent reduction in insurgency cases. The Prime Minister said that AFSPA has been removed from many places in Nagaland and steps are being taken so that it could be repealed from the entire state. The Prime Minister asserted that his government is fully committed to the welfare of the youth of the state. Senior leaders of NDPP including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and state BJP leaders also attended the rally.