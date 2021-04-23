Campaigning for 7th Phase of Assembly Elections in West Bengal concludes

AMN
In West Bengal, the high-profile electioneering campaign for the Seventh Phase of Assembly Elections concluded this evening on a subdued note. In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Election Commission prohibited any road shows, Pad-Yatras and vehicle rallies in light of non-adherence to the COVID protocols by many political parties. In an order issued yesterday, the Central Poll body said that public meetings beyond the limit of 500 persons will not be allowed in the state. The new provisions will be in place till the conclusion of the polls.
In the wake of COVID-19, all the prominent political parties decided not to hold big rallies and public meetings in West Bengal. Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi virtually addressed the voters in Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts and state capital Kolkata today. Chief Minister and AITC Chief Mamata Banerjee also cancelled all the scheduled public meetings and reached out to people virtually. The polling process is already over in respect of 223 out of total 294 Assembly seats in the earlier six phases.