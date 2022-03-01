Campaigning ends for 6th phase of assembly elections in UP; Voting on March 3

AMN/ WEB DESK

Campaigning for the sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. Polling will be held on 3rd March. The state is going for polls in 7 phases from 10 February to 7th March. All political parties are making last ditch efforts to garner the support of voters.

57 seats of 10 districts of the state will go to poll in the sixth phase of elections. The districts going to polls in this phase are Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoriya, Sant Kabir Nagar and Ballia. Campaigning has also intensified for the last phase of elections in the state. Senior BJP leaders JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya campaigned in different districts of Purvanchal today. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati also campaigned for their parties.