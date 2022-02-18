Campaigning comes to a close for the Third-Phase Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh and Single-Phase polls in Punjab

AMN

High-pitch electoral campaigning is coming to a close this evening in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, for the Third of the Seven-Phase Assembly Elections and also for the Single-Phase polls in Punjab. Political parties have intensified their poll campaign for the subsequent phases in UP and Two-Phase polling in Manipur. Star Campaigners and prominent leaders of various political parties are engaged in public rallies in last minute bid to woo the voters of the two states.

The Third Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on Sunday in 59 Assembly Constituencies. All the 117 Assembly Constituencies in the state will go to polls together in this phase. The electoral contests in the Third Phase of Assembly Elections in the state are mostly multi-cornered fixtures. There are 627 candidates in fray for 59 seats included in this phase.

During the Single-Phase polling in Punjab, total 1,304 candidates are in fray for 117 seats after the withdrawal of candidature.

Meanwhile, the scenario of electoral battle emerged for the Sixth Phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh along with the Second and Last Phase of polling in Manipur after the withdrawal of candidature. The final picture shows that there are total 676 candidates in fray for 57 Assembly seats.

In Manipur, there are 92 candidates including two women are contesting for 22 seats in the Second Phase. The Fourth Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 23rd of February in 59 Assembly Constituencies from nine districts.

The picture of the electoral contests in the Fourth Phase of Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh also shows mostly multi-cornered contests on cards. There are total 624 candidates in fray for 59 Assembly seats. .

The Fifth Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 27th of February in 61 Assembly Constituencies from 12 districts.

The electoral battle scenario in the Fifth Phase of Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh shows that there are total 692 candidates in fray for 61 Assembly seats.

During the First Phase of Assembly Elections in Manipur, thirty-eight seats from six districts will go to polls on 28th of February.

In Manipur, there are 173 candidates including 15 women are contesting for 38 seats in the First Phase.

The Sixth Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 3rd of March in 57 Assembly Constituencies from 10 districts. In the Second Phase of Assembly Elections in Manipur, 22 seats spread over ten districts will go to polls on 5th of March.

Meanwhile, the filing of nominations for the Seventh and Last Phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh closed yesterday. In all, 848 nominations were filed till the last evening. The scrutiny of nominations will be undertaken today. The candidature can be withdrawn till Monday.

The Seventh Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 7th of next month in 54 Assembly Constituencies.

In addition, the Assembly By-Election for the Majuli seat in Assam will also be held simultaneously. Three candidates have filed their nominations till the last evening. The scrutiny of nominations will be undertaken today. The candidature can be withdrawn till Monday.