Campaign on peak for 2nd phase of polling in UP and single phase in Goa and Uttrakhand

AMN / WEB DESK

The electoral campaign has reached at peak on the penultimate day of electioneering for the Second of the Seven-Phase Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, along with the Single-Phase polls in Goa and Uttarakhand today.

After completion of the First Phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, all political parties have shifted their focus to the next phases of elections. Political parties have intensified their poll campaign for the UP Third Phase and Single-Phase polling in Punjab.

The Star Campaigners and prominent leaders of various political parties engaged in public rallies after finalisation of the candidates for the four phases in Uttar Pradesh.

The door-to-door canvassing and virtual appeals to the voters also continue. The political activities are picking up in Manipur with the different party leaders deliberating in marathon meetings to finalise their electoral strategies and formations.

Earlier, polling for the first Phase of UP Assembly Elections was held yesterday in 58 Assembly Constituencies spread over 11 districts. Over 60 percent of voter turnout was registered in this phase.

Meanwhile, the scenario of electoral battle in the Fifth Phase of Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh and the First of Two-Phase polling in Manipur will become clear this evening after the withdrawal of candidature. In all, 718 nominations were found valid during the scrutiny in Uttar Pradesh while 175 nominations were found valid in Manipur for this phase.

The filing of nominations for the Sixth of the Seven-Phase Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh as well as the Second and Last Phase polling in Manipur is due to close today. In all, 555 nominations were filed in Uttar Pradesh while 87 nominations were filed in Manipur for this phase till the last evening. The scrutiny will be undertaken on Monday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be 16th of February.

The process of filing nominations for the Seventh and Last Phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh began with the issuance of notification yesterday. Three nominations were filed for this phase on the opening day. The nominations can be filed till 17th and the scrutiny will be undertaken on 18th of February. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be 21st of February.

During the Second Phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh, 586 candidates are in fray for 55 Assembly seats while 301 candidates are contesting for 40 seats in the Single-Phase polls in Goa and 632 candidates are vying for 70 seats in Uttarakhand.

The Second Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 14th of February in 55 Assembly Constituencies including nine ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes from nine districts. These districts include Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha (J.P. Nagar), Moradabad, Bareilly, Rampur, Sambhal (Bhim Nagar), Budaun and Shahjahanpur district. In addition, the Single-Phase polling in two states Goa and Uttarakhand will be held simultaneously. Forty seats in Goa and 70 seats in Uttarakhand will go to polls together in this phase.

The Third Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 20th of February in 59 Assembly Constituencies from 16 districts including 15 ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes. These disticts include Hathras, Kanshiram Nagar (Kasganj), Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur district. In addition, the Single-Phase polling in Punjab will be held simultaneously. All the 117 Assembly Constituencies in the state will go to polls together in this phase.

The Fourth Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 23rd of February in 59 Assembly Constituencies from nine districts including 16 ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes. These districts include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur – Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda district.

The Fifth Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 27th of February in 61 Assembly Constituencies from 12 districts including nine ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes. They include Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Amethi (Chatrapati Sahuji Mahraj Nagar), Raebareilly, Sultanpur, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot district.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced revised date of polling for the First and Second Phase of Manipur Assembly Elections. As per the revised schedule, the date of polling for the First Phase will be 28th of February while polling for the Second Phase will be held on 5th of March. In the First Phase, thirty-eight seats from six districts will go to polls out of which one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes and eight seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. These districts include Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Pherzawl, Churchandpur and Kangpokpi district.

The Sixth Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 3rd of March in 57 Assembly Constituencies from 10 districts including 11 ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes. They include Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Maharajganj, Kushinagar (Padrauna), Gorakhpur and Deoria district. In addition, the Second and Last Phase polling in Manipur will be held simultaneously.

In the Second Phase of Assembly Elections in Manipur, 22 seats spread over ten districts will go to polls on 5th of March out of which eleven seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. These districts include Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Noney district.

The Seventh Phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on 7th of next month in 54 Assembly Constituencies from nine districts including 11 ACs reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. They include Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar) district.

The picture of the electoral battle in the Fourth Phase of Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh shows mostly multi-cornered contests on cards. There are total 624 candidates in fray for 59 Assembly seats. Maximum 15 candidates are vying for Sawayazpur while minimum six candidates each are contesting for two seats including Palia and Sevata seat.

The electoral contests in the Third Phase of Assembly Elections in the state also indicate mostly multi-cornered fixtures. There are 627 candidates in fray for 59 seats included in this phase. Maximum 15 candidates each are vying for three seats including Etah, Mehroni and Mahoba while minimum three candidates are in the fray for Karhal seat.

During the Single-Phase polling in Punjab, total of 1,304 candidates are in fray for 117 seats after the withdrawal of candidature. Maximum 19 candidates each are vying for Sahnewal and Patiala seats while minimum five candidates are in the fray for Dinnagar seat.