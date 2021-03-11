Cambodian leaders receive 1st shot of CoviShield Vaccine

AMN

Top Cambodian leaders including President of National Assembly, Heng Samrin; President of Senate, Say Chhum; Deputy PM of National Assembly, Samdech Heng Samrin and Deputy PM of Foreign Affairs, Prak Sokhonn today received the first shot of AstraZeneca’s ‘Made-in-India’ CoviShield COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh informed, Cambodian Leaders got the 1st shot of @makeinindia vaccine #AstraZeneca- President of National Assembly, President of Senate, DPM of National Assembly-Senate Relations and DPM of Foreign Affairs.

On February 6th, India had approved the supply of 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. The supply was approved in response to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen’s request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cambodian PM Sen and the First Lady received a shot of the Made-in-India Coronavirus vaccine.

From January 20th onwards, New Delhi has supplied Coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka.