FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2022 03:14:40      انڈین آواز

California announces to ban sale of new petrol vehicles by 2035

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In USA, the California state announced that it will ban the sale of new petrol vehicles by 2035. Under the rules, issued by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), 35 per cent of new vehicles sold in the state must be electric, hybrid and hydrogen powered by 2026. The regulations would apply to 68 per cent of vehicle sales by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035, as the media reported.

The new rules are aimed to force car makers to accelerate the introduction to the market of cleaner vehicles. The move is important as California is the most populous state in the US and one of the world’s biggest economies. The announcement is the latest move by California as it continues to move faster than the US federal government to tighten emission rules.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf : Manu Gandas wins Chennai open with dazzling final day display

Harpal Singh Bedi Chennai, 26 August : Gurugram’s Manu Gandas fired dazzling five-under 67 on the last da ...

Durand Football: Hyderabad overwhelms 10-man Chennaiyin 3-1

Imphal, 26 August : Hyderabad FC (HFC) overwhelmed 10-man Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 3-1to register their second ...

Asia Cup kicks off in Dubai on Saturday

The Asia Cup 2022 will kick off on Saturday with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. On the other hand, ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart