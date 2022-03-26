FreeCurrencyRates.com

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum violence case

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe and has also sought a status report from the central probe agency regarding West Bengal’s Birbhum violence case. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in the village Bogtui at Rampurhat district just hours after the murder of TMC panchayat leader on Monday.

The CBI has been told to submit its status report by April 7.

The probe in the case was being conducted by a special investigation team so far and several arrests have been made. The high court today refused to accept a state government request to stay the order and plea for time to appeal against it.

The state assembly witnessed protests by BJP leaders as they staged a walkout, saying the Speaker refused to grant time for a discussion on the killings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the violence, seeking strict action against those involved. Earlier, the home ministry had sought a report from the state government.

