Calcutta HC orders NIA to probe into violence erupted during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal

AMN / KOLKATA

The Calcutta High Court today ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the violence which erupted during Ram Navami celebrations in the Hooghly, Howrah, and South Dinajpur districts of West Bengal last month. A Division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice of the High Court T S Sivagnanam directed the State Government to hand over CCTV footage and other records relating to these cases to the Centre within two weeks. The court also directed the Centre to hand over those records to NIA after it receives those documents.

Violence broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in West Bengal last month. Vehicles were torched, shops ransacked and stones were pelted during the violence.