इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 04:20:01      انڈین آواز
Calcutta HC orders NIA to probe into violence erupted during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal

AMN / KOLKATA

The Calcutta High Court today ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the violence which erupted during Ram Navami celebrations in the Hooghly, Howrah, and South Dinajpur districts of West Bengal last month. A Division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice of the High Court T S Sivagnanam directed the State Government to hand over CCTV footage and other records relating to these cases to the Centre within two weeks. The court also directed the Centre to hand over those records to NIA after it receives those documents.

Violence broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in West Bengal last month. Vehicles were torched, shops ransacked and stones were pelted during the violence. 

خبرنامہ

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

بھارت کا ہدف یہ ہے کہ سب کے لیے حفظان صحت قابل رسائی اور مناسب قیمت پر دستیاب ہو : وزیراعظم

@narendramodi وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ بھارت کا ...

