Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into West Bengal post-poll violence

The Calcutta High Court today ordered that all cases in the post-poll violence in West Bengal to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A larger bench of five judges headed by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal ruled a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents and setting up of an SIT for investigation with senior officers from West Bengal cadre as a part of the team.

A number of petitioners had moved the High court earlier this year, alleging widespread post-poll violence in the state after the Trinamool Congress’ return to power on May 2.

The high court had earlier ordered an inquiry by NHRC to probe accusations of human rights violations during the post-poll violence. In its report, NHRC had indicted Mamata Banerjee government and recommended handing over the investigation in grievous crimes like rape and murder to the CBI. The NHRC had also said that the cases should be tried outside the state. The NHRC committee report said that other cases should be investigated by a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) and for adjudication, there should be fast track courts, special public prosecutors and a witness protection scheme.