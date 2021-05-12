Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Centre provides nearly 18 crore vaccine doses free of cost to states, UTs so far
India becomes fastest country in world to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses
1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrive in India
Fate of Olympics hangs in balance as Japan extends state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 May 2021 02:55:52      انڈین آواز

Cabinet Secy reviews COVID-19 situation in country

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Says those eligible for 2nd dose should be given priority in vaccination

Staff Reporter

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the 33rd meeting with the States and Union Territories to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. Mr Gauba briefed the States on the action taken by the Government of India in controlling the effect of the COVID pandemic since last year. He informed that the Prime Minister’s active engagement with domestic industries for production and supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) since September last year has helped in resolving various logistics issues of transport of LMO on land, air and water.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need of keeping the public informed about the action taken by the Central and State governments. He assured that no stone would be left unturned to provide timely oxygen supply and other medical resources to the hospitals.

Mr Gauba insisted that those eligible for second dose of vaccination should be given priority and the vaccination wastage should be minimized. Expressing his concern over the misinformation on the subject of vaccination, he mentioned that all vaccines that are procured either by the Central or the State governments, are actually meant for the public in the States and there is no consumption at the Central level.

During the meeting, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requested the States and UTs to prioritise in terms of testing, intensive action and local containment of the pandemic, strengthening of hospital infrastructure, augmentation of human resources and rational utilisation of oxygen. He informed about the plan to instal one thousand 213 Pressure Swing Absorption-PSA plants within the next three months.

Reiterating the judicious use of vaccines, he stressed the need for an awareness campaign on the importance of completion of both doses of vaccination, for better immunity. He said, States should constitute dedicated teams to interact with the vaccine producers on daily basis.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare emphasised the importance of continuation of COVID appropriate behavior, and generating awareness about the various guidelines and advisories issued by the Government. He requested the States to spread further awareness in the peri-urban, rural areas and tribal areas by involving the field- level functionaries. He also requested them to involve community leaders and local influencers to take across the appropriate guidelines before the people, so that there is no panic regarding the initial symptoms of COVID and the care required thereafter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

Fate of Olympics hangs in balance as Japan extends state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo

AMN / WEB DESK The fate of Olympics hangs in balance as the Covid shadow looms large over Japan. Japanese P ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz