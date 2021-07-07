Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
Cabinet RESHUFFLE at 6 PM today

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reshuffle his cabinet today at 6 PM according to sources. While there was no official word, multiple sources said that the first reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term is slated for Wednesday evening.

The BJP headquarters was abuzz with names of those who have been summoned to the capital, an indication that they could be inducted into the new Council.

Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane reached New Delhi Tuesday.

Sources said JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and RCP Singh; R K Ranjan Singh (Manipur BJP); Shantanu Thakur (West Bengal); Hina Gavit (Maharashtra) and A Narayanaswamy (Karnataka) are also among those reportedly called to the capital. BJP allies Apna Dal and LJP are expected to find representation, too.

The biggest hint came on July 6 when President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot as the governor of Karnataka. Besides serving as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Gehlot was also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As many as eight states got new governors on July 6.

SPORTS

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were ...

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

خبرنامہ

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

