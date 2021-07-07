Cabinet RESHUFFLE at 6 PM today

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reshuffle his cabinet today at 6 PM according to sources. While there was no official word, multiple sources said that the first reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term is slated for Wednesday evening.

The BJP headquarters was abuzz with names of those who have been summoned to the capital, an indication that they could be inducted into the new Council.

Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane reached New Delhi Tuesday.

Sources said JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and RCP Singh; R K Ranjan Singh (Manipur BJP); Shantanu Thakur (West Bengal); Hina Gavit (Maharashtra) and A Narayanaswamy (Karnataka) are also among those reportedly called to the capital. BJP allies Apna Dal and LJP are expected to find representation, too.

The biggest hint came on July 6 when President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot as the governor of Karnataka. Besides serving as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Gehlot was also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As many as eight states got new governors on July 6.