Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives New Delhi
Basavaraj Bommai to be sworn in as new CM of Karnataka today
PM Modi asks BJP MPs to become part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2021 04:05:52      انڈین آواز

Cabinet clears Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation Bill 2021

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN
Union Cabinet today cleared the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Bill 2021. Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, it insures all bank deposits such as savings, fixed deposits, current or recurring deposits.

She said, it also covers all commercial, public, private sector banks and branches of foreign bank in India. The Minister said, each depositor’s deposits in the banks are insured upto maximum of five lakh rupees in each bank.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Olympic Men’s Hockey: India to face defending champion Argentina in fourth league match

By Harpal Singh Bedi Virtually assured of a place in quarter finals, a confident India will look for their ...

Olympics: Boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals, Shuttler P.V. Sindhu and Archer Deepika Kumari progress to pre-quarterfinals

AMN Indian eves continued their winning spree today in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games as Boxer Pooja Rani ...

Legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar passes away

President, Vice President and Prime Minister express grief Nandu Natekar AMN Legendary badminton play ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz