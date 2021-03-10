India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2021 12:35:54

Cabinet approves ‘PM Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi’ as single non-lapsable reserve fund

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet today approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi (PMSSN) as a single non-lapsable reserve fund for share of Health from the proceeds of Health and Education Cess levied under Finance Act, 2007.

The major benefit of PMSSN will be enhanced access to universal and affordable health care through availability of earmarked resources, while ensuring that the amount does not lapse at the end of financial year.

Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi, PMSSN is a non-lapsable reserve fund for Health in the Public Account and Proceeds of share of health in the Health and Education Cess will be credited into it.

The accruals into the PMSSN will be utilized for the flagship schemes of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare namely- Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres, National Health Mission and Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Besides, it also includes, emergency and disaster preparedness and responses during health emergencies and any future programme and scheme that targets to achieve progress towards Sustainable Development Goals and the targets set out in the National Health Policy 2017.

The administration and maintenance of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi is entrusted to the Health Ministry and in any financial year, the expenditure on such schemes would be initially incurred from the PMSSN and thereafter from Gross Budgetary Support.

