Cabinet approves ‘Mission Mausam’ to boost India’s climate resilience with ₹2,000 crore funding

AMN

The Union Cabinet has approved the launch of ‘Mission Mausam,’ a two-year initiative aimed at enhancing India’s capacity to cope with extreme weather and climate challenges. The mission, with a financial outlay of ₹2,000 crore, will be implemented under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Mission Mausam seeks to strengthen India’s weather preparedness through advanced research and improved climate science capabilities. The initiative will equip citizens and key sectors with better tools and resources to address extreme weather conditions and the growing impact of climate change. Over time, it is expected to improve resilience across communities, ecosystems, and various industries.

Key components of the program include expanding research in atmospheric sciences, focusing on weather surveillance, forecasting, and modelling. The mission will integrate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing to improve the accuracy of weather predictions.

The mission will prioritize enhancing weather observation systems, providing accurate and timely information. Areas of focus include monsoon forecasts, air quality alerts, and warnings for extreme weather events such as fog, hail, and heavy rainfall. Additionally, Mission Mausam will emphasize capacity-building efforts and raising public awareness about climate-related challenges. Cutting-edge technologies like next-generation radars, advanced satellite systems, and high-performance supercomputers will play a vital role in the mission’s success. A GIS-based automated Decision Support System will also be developed for real-time data dissemination.

Several sectors stand to benefit from Mission Mausam, including agriculture, disaster management, defence, aviation, water resources, power, tourism, and health. The initiative will support data-driven decision-making in areas like urban planning, transport, offshore operations, and environmental monitoring.

The India Meteorological Department, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting—institutions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences—will spearhead the mission’s implementation. These bodies will collaborate with national and international organizations, industry leaders, and academic institutions to advance India’s leadership in climate and weather science.