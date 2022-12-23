Cabinet approves Minimum Support prices for copra for 2023 season

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for copra for 2023 season. The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and views of major coconut growing states.

The MSP for Fair Average Quality of milling copra has been fixed at Rs. 10860/- per quintal and for ball copra at Rs. 11750/- per quintal for 2023 season. This is an increase of Rs. 270/- per quintal for milling copra and Rs. 750/- per quintal for ball copra over the previous season. This would ensure a margin of 51.82 percent for milling copra and 64.26 percent for ball copra over the all India weighted average cost of production. The announced MSP of copra for 2023 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19.

It is one of the important and progressive steps towards ensuring better remunerative returns to the coconut growers and improving their welfare substantively.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) will continue to act as Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for procurement of copra and de-husked coconut under Price Support Scheme (PSS).